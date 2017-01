Remand of South Dakota Remote Sales Tax Case Could Expedite Path to U.S. Supreme Court

South Dakota's motion to remand a remote sales tax law challenge to state court was granted by a federal court January 17, giving the state a victory in its quest to overturn Quill.



The U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota's ruling could speed up the process of getting South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. before the U.S. Supreme Court.