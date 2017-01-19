Texas's Franchise Tax Not Subject to Compact Apportionment Formula, State AG Argues

The Texas franchise tax is not an income tax, and thus the taxpayer in Graphic Packaging Corp v. Hegar can't apportion its margin using the Multistate Tax Compact’s three-factor method, the Texas attorney general argued to the state supreme court on January 13, agreeing with both the trial court and the appellate cour.The state asserted in its brief filed with the Texas Supreme Court that the state franchise tax does not meet the definition of an income tax under the compact, which is principally measured by net income. The franchise tax bases of margin and total revenue are substantively different, the state contended.



