Tax on Florida Florist's Sales Does Not Violate Commerce Clause, State AG Argues

Florida's sales tax treatment of floral orders received by in-state florists but delivered out of state is consistent with other state tax regimes and does not violate the Constitution, the state attorney general said in a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court.



The state argued in its January 12 brief that the taxpayer in American Bus. USA Corp v. Dep’t of Revenue has acknowledged that 36 other states and the District of Columbia enacted similar laws on the sales of flowers.