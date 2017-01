West Virginia Will Take Internal Consistency Case to U.S. Supreme Court

The West Virginia Department of Revenue will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review and reverse the state high court’s decision in Matkovich v. CSX Transportation Inc., according to department spokeswoman Lalena Price.



At issue in the case is West Virginia’s method of crediting sales taxes paid on motor fuel purchased in other states. The DOR limits the credit against West Virginia’s use tax to state-level sales taxes paid to other jurisdictions.