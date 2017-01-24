Illinois Supreme Court Strikes Down Chicago Tax on Suburban Rental Car Companies

A Chicago rule requiring suburban car rental companies to collect tax on lease transactions made outside the city violates the state constitution, the Illinois Supreme Court recently held.



In The Hertz Corp. v. City of Chicago, the Hertz Corp. and the Enterprise Leasing Co. of Chicago challenged the city's Ruling 11, which requires car rental companies within three miles of the city’s borders to collect personal property lease transaction tax on vehicles leased outside the city but used within its borders.