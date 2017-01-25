Judge on Trump's Short List for U.S. Supreme Court Penned DMA Concurrence

On President Trump’s short list of possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees is Judge Neil Gorsuch of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, who made a splash in the field of state taxation last year by opining on the dormant commerce clause in his concurrence in Direct Marketing Association v. Brohl (Doc 2016-3691) ( DMA).



Gorsuch wrote that the entire field of dormant commerce clause doctrine might be said to be an artifact of judicial precedent in his nine-page concurrence in the Tenth Circuit’s February 22, 2016, opinion in DMA.