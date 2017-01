Differential Value of Coal Not Unconstitutional, Wyoming Supreme Court Holds

A coal producer can’t use a hypothetical mouth-of-the-mine location to value its coal for tax purposes, the Wyoming Supreme Court held January 23.



In Wyodak Res. Dev. Corp. v. Dep’t of Revenue, the court found that the Department of Revenue’s method of valuing coal didn’t violate the taxpayer’s constitutional right to uniform and equal taxation. “The [state] constitution does not require that all minerals of like kind be assessed the same,” the court said.