Governors Call Congressional Action on Remote Sales Transactions 'Long Overdue'

Congress has to resolve the remote sales taxation issue, the governors of Arizona and Virginia said at the National Governors Association’s State of the States event January 25.



“The time has come to put this long-overdue issue to rest and pass legislation that allows states to collect revenue already owed but currently uncollectible,” Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (R), who serves as vice chair on the NGA Executive Committee, said in his state of the states address in Washington.