Court Strikes Down Chicago Tax on Other Tobacco Products

A group of tobacco companies have won a lawsuit against Chicago, invalidating the city’s recently enacted other tobacco products tax.



In Iwan Ries & Co. v. City of Chicago the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, found that the tax was preempted by state law.



At issue in the case was 65 ILCS section 5/8-11-6a(2) (hereinafter referred to as section 6a(2)), which limits the ability of home rule municipalities to enact taxes on tobacco products.