Michigan Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case on Definition of Unitary Business Group

The Michigan Supreme Court on January 24 rejected the Michigan Treasury Department’s attempt to appeal a case involving the definition of the term "unitary business group."



The court offered little explanation in the one-page order denying leave to appeal in LaBelle Mgmt. Inc. v. Michigan Dep't of Treasury (Doc 2016-6953), stating only that it was “not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court.”