States Should Brace for Storms Ahead of Federal Tax Reform, Budget Season

The impact of federal tax reform on states and their budgets is “cloudy with a chance of storms,” but state legislators need not wait for Washington to act, a panel of state tax experts said at the Urban Institute event “State of the States: Budgeting in the Trump Era” in Washington January 26.



“The uncertainty is what’s . . . killing states right now,” said Kim Rueben, director of the Urban Institute’s State and Local Finance Initiative.