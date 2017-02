Florist Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Take Florida Sales Tax Case and Review Quill

Florida’s imposition of a sales tax on floral orders filled and delivered out of state violates the commerce clause and, if extended to its logical conclusion, could lead to absurd results, a florist recently argued in its reply brief at the U.S. Supreme Court.



The taxpayer envisioned a scenario in Washington involving internet giant Amazon.com to illustrate the flaw in Florida's tax.