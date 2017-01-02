MTC Work Group Discusses Role of Partnership Representative at State Level

A Multistate Tax Commission work group addressing the new IRS partnership audit regime considered on January 31 what the role of the newly created partnership representative should be at the state level, transitioning into a discussion about what states will be able to do through regulations versus by statute.



Work group members also discussed the Trump administration’s regulatory freeze, the likely introduction in Congress of a technical tax corrections bill, and how even comprehensive federal tax reform could affect the timing of Treasury’s reintroduction of proposed regulations for a centralized partnership audit regime.