Lucent Ruling Could Threaten State Revenue, California Officials Warn

The fallout from a landmark sales tax case could hurt state revenues and likely put some technology companies at risk of class action lawsuits over improper tax collection, California tax officials recently said.



At a January 30 Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation hearing, lawmakers sought an update on the State Board of Equalization's implementation of the ruling in Lucent Technologies Inc. v. State Bd. of Equalization (Doc 2015-22696), and to understand the impact of the decision on state tax policy.