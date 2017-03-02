Missouri High Court Rules on Definition of Income for Property Tax Credit Purposes

A married couple's full Social Security and annuity payments should be used to determine their income eligibility for a property tax credit available to low-income elderly or disabled taxpayers, the Missouri Supreme Court recently held.



The state high court rejected the taxpayers' claim that only the portion of Social Security benefits related to age, and not to disability, should be taken into account for the income eligibility determination. The court also rejected their claim that only the portion of an annuity that the taxpayer paid income tax on should be considered as well.