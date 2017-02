Sixth Circuit Judge Calls Michigan Tax Foreclosure Sales 'Theft'

A federal district court didn’t have jurisdiction under the Tax Injunction Act (TIA) to hear a case involving several Michigan county tax foreclosure sales, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit held February 10.



However, Judge Raymond Kethledge in his dissent said it was far from certain that the state's courts could provide the taxpayers with a reasonable remedy.