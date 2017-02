California Agencies Struggling to Prepare for Recreational Marijuana Taxation

California lawmakers say they are concerned that state agencies may not be fully prepared by January 2018 to implement and administer the taxes on recreational marijuana.



The state faces “some daunting obstacles in collecting sales tax on recreational cannabis sales, let alone implementing the cultivation tax collection system needed,” said State Senate Governance and Finance Committee Chair Mike McGuire (D), who convened a committee hearing on the issue February 14.