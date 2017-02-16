Missouri Supreme Court Finds Telecommunications Services Subject to Sales Tax

The true object of a company’s transactions was the sale of telecommunications services, and the transactions did not qualify for the “in commerce” sales tax exemption, the Missouri Supreme Court recently held.



In its February 14 decision, the court said that "the essence of the transactions was the sale of telecommunication services, not the sale of tangible personal property in commerce between states,” adding that the taxpayer’s sales of handsets and airtime facilitating its services were only incidental to the sale of those services.