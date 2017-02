U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Rule on Constitutionality of Unpublished Decisions

The U.S. Supreme Court February 21 declined to hear a case challenging state court rules that bar litigants from citing unpublished decisions as binding.



According to the taxpayer’s cert petition in Friedman v. Comptroller of the Treasury, the Court’s rejection of the case lets stand rules in at least 12 states -- including Maryland -- that prohibit the citation of unpublished decisions.