U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear 2 Dormant Commerce Clause Cases

The United States Supreme Court on February 21 let stand a Massachusetts high court decision on the apportionment of a financial institution’s property and declined to rule on the tax treatment of sales by a Florida florist.



The cases -- First Marblehead Corp. v. Comm’r of Revenue )and American Bus. USA Corp. v. Dep’t of Revenue -- involved challenges to different types of taxes in different states, but both alleged violations of the federal dormant commerce clause.