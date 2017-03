New Pennsylvania Taxes Cost Jobs, Businesses

Pennsylvania laws levying new taxes on electronic cigarette products and soda have had the unintended effect of closed shops and job losses.



Philadelphia’s 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on soda and other sugary drinks, which took effect January 1, has led PepsiCo Inc. to lay off 80 to 100 employees in the area, according to a company statement emailed to Tax Analysts.