Wyoming Governor Signs Anti-Quill Bill Into Law

Wyoming has enacted remote sales tax collection legislation designed to directly challenge the ruling in Quill v. North Dakota.



H.B. 19, signed into law by Gov. Matt Mead (R) on March 1, requires out-of-state businesses with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax if they make over 200 sales per year into Wyoming, or their in-state annual sales exceed $ 100,000. Wyoming's sales tax is at 4 percent, with additional local sales taxes in some areas.