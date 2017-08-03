 Airbnb Agreements Come Under Fire for Tax Secrecy

Airbnb Inc. agreements with state and local governments are providing “a shield of secrecy" for lodging operators, preventing their discovery and creating a "de facto tax and regulatory haven," according to research released March 7.
 
In the 55-page report underwritten by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, Dan R. Bucks, author of the research and a former executive director of the Multistate Tax Commission, evaluated 12 publicly released Airbnb agreements with jurisdictions in California, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, and Oregon.

