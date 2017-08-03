Both Sides Pleased With Court Ruling Striking Down South Dakota Remote Sales Tax Law

Both sides of the litigation over South Dakota’s remote sales tax law found reason March 7 to praise the Sixth Judicial Circuit's decision to strike down the law.



Attorneys for three out-of-state retailers who are defendants in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. et al. and others who oppose the law said they were pleased that the court recognized in its March 6 ruling that it is unconstitutional because it requires sellers with no physical presence in South Dakota to collect and remit sales tax to the state.



But state officials and others who support S.B. 106 said the court’s action was expected, and they were pleased because now they can appeal to higher courts.