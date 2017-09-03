Broader Tax Base in Federal Reform Will Benefit States, Report Says

Because Republican plans for federal tax reform sharply decrease the number of itemized deductions, states that conform to the federal code would see an uptick in revenue from the significantly broader tax base, according to a March 8 analysis from the Tax Foundation.



The report’s authors, Nicole Kaeding and Kyle Pomerleau, present findings that seem to be in agreement with an earlier analysis from Karl Frieden at the Council On State Taxation and other experts, which said that because states would take advantage of a broader tax base but are under no obligation to reduce their individual income tax rates, federal tax reform promises to be a boon for them.