Pennsylvania Auditor General Pushes for Marijuana Legalization, Taxation as Budget Solution

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (D) has declared his support for the legalization, taxation, and regulation of recreational marijuana to raise revenue for the state amid a projected $ 3 billion budget gap.



At a news conference on March 6, the state’s fiscal watchdog urged the Pennsylvania legislature to take up and pass legislation legalizing, regulating, and taxing the retail sales of marijuana in the state, projecting it would bring in roughly $ 200 million in new revenue annually, which would help resolve the state budget deficit.