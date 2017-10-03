California Transportation Tax Package Advances

A California bill to raise the state's fuel taxes and create a new fee for electric vehicles passed a key committee vote March 8, suggesting that the state’s ongoing transportation funding debate might be resolved this session.



S.B. 1 was approved by the State Senate Governance and Finance Committee on a 5-1 vote. The measure, authored by Sen. Jim Beall (D), would generate funds to counter a projected $ 137 billion in backlogged state and local road maintenance that has been the subject of legislative wrangling since 2015.