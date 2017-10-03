North Dakota, Home of Quill, Advances Remote Sales Tax Bill

Legislators in the state that produced the Quill case are getting closer to passing a remote sales tax bill.



The North Dakota Senate last month voted 44 to 1 for S.B. 2298, which would require remote sellers with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax to North Dakota. The physical presence standard was the issue at hand 25 years ago in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Quill to reaffirm the standard for the collection and remittance of sales tax.