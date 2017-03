New Jersey Tax Division Releases Guidance on Other States' Taxes Subject to Addback Provisions

The New Jersey Division of Taxation has released guidance on the state’s addback rules that clarifies which types of other states' taxes are not required to be added back for corporate income tax purposes.



David Gutowski of Reed Smith LLP said the division has had internal audit policies on which taxes should be added back for New Jersey corporate business tax (CBT) purposes, but this is the first time the division has released the information.