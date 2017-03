Kansas Lawmakers Want Colorado-Style Tax and Spending Limits

Even as the Kansas Legislature battles Gov. Sam Brownback (R) over plans to raise taxes by more than $ 1 billion, its conservative core is pushing for a constitutional amendment that would make it far harder to impose any future tax increases.



Identical concurrent resolutions H.C.R. 5007 and S.C.R. 1602, introduced early in the session, call for limits on tax, revenue, and spending increases akin to those imposed by Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.