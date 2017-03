Alabama Appellate Court Orders DOR to Refund Internet Tax to Customers

A wireless telecommunications company's internet service tax refund claims on behalf of its customers were properly filed, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals held March 17.



The court determined that AT&T Mobility LLC and its affiliates did not violate the Alabama Taxpayers' Bill of Rights in filing the claims because they were authorized by the customers to do so under a settlement agreement in a federal class action case.