Special Master to Preside Over Delaware Unclaimed Property Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has appointed a special master to preside over Pennsylvania and Wisconsin's unclaimed property case against Delaware over escheatment of uncashed MoneyGram checks.



In Delaware v. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Judge Pierre Leval of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will now have the authority to direct proceedings, call witnesses, issue subpoenas, review evidence in the case, and fix the time and conditions for the filing of additional pleadings. Leval has served on the Second Circuit since 1993.