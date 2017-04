Gorsuch Joins U.S. Supreme Court in Time for Conference on State Tax Retroactivity

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch is set to get to work immediately after being sworn as the U.S. Supreme Court’s newest justice April 10.



Gorsuch takes the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia and brings the number of justices back to nine. He took the judicial oath in a public ceremony administered by Justice Anthony M. Kennedy — for whom Gorsuch once clerked — at the White House. In an earlier, private ceremony administered by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Gorsuch took the constitutional oath.