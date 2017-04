Market Based Sourcing Bills Based on MTC Revisions Pending in 4 States

Measures pending in at least four states — Arkansas, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon — would adopt aspects of the Multistate Tax Commission’s market-based sourcing model revisions to the Uniform Division of Income for Tax Purposes Act.



The MTC in 2014 adopted new model language that would revise five sections of UDITPA, which is the apportionment formula that appears in Article IV of the Multistate Tax Compact.