Tax on Stored Natural Gas Does Not Violate Commerce Clause, Texas Supreme Court Holds

An ad valorem tax on natural gas stored for future resale does not violate the federal commerce clause, the Texas Supreme Court recently held.



The state supreme court's April 28 ruling affirmed the court of appeals' ruling in ETC Mktg. Ltd. v. Harris Cty. Appraisal Dist. that although the taxpayer's stored gas was in interstate commerce, the ad valorem tax was valid because it met all four prongs of the Complete Auto Transit Corp. v. Brady test.