Personal Property Tax Exemption Applies to All Educational Institutions, Michigan Supreme Court Holds

The Michigan Supreme Court has held that for-profit educational institutions may claim a personal property tax exemption, in a decision that could expand the exemption to a variety of for-profit institutions.



In SBC Health Midwest Inc. v. City of Kentwood the state supreme court unanimously affirmed the court of appeals May 1, holding that an educational institution does not have to show nonprofit status to claim the personal property tax exemption.