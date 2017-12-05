Tech Businesses Back Oregon Market-Based Sourcing Proposal

An Oregon bill that would implement a market-based sourcing method to apportion sales of services would be a boon to the state's economy, representatives from the tech industry said May 10.



The proposal, contained in proposed amendments to S.B. 28, is one of two corporate tax reform proposals being considered by state lawmakers this session. The other is a controversial effort to eliminate the state’s corporate income tax and replace it with a gross receipts tax to stabilize revenues in light of a $ 1.6 billion projected budget deficit (2016-50599).