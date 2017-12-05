Streamlined Governing Board to Consider Amnesty for New Sellers

The Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board will consider what measures it could take to encourage states to offer amnesty to new sellers voluntarily collecting under the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement.



At the board’s May 10 meeting in Bismarck, North Dakota, David Campbell of TaxCloud said that he’s seeing problems with many sellers who launched his software to voluntarily collect, only to be scared off by an onslaught of correspondence from tax authorities and the prospect of efforts to collect back taxes.