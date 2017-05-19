State Tax Revenue Stalled in Mid-2016, Pew Report Says

Tax revenue in 31 states has recovered from the Great Recession, and revenue is up nationally as well, according to a report by the Pew Charitable Trusts.



The group's latest analysis, however, which examined data through the third quarter of 2016, also contains several red flags for states.



Perhaps the largest red flag was a "rare drop in tax collections outside of a recession" in the third quarter, when state tax revenue growth stalled, Pew said in the analysis, written by Barb Rosewicz and Daniel Newman.