Deadline Is Tight for State-Related Comments on IRS Partnership Audit Regs

Treasury officials in private meetings are encouraging state tax practitioners to file comments now on the new IRS partnership audit regime because the IRS is going to try to fast-track the proposed regulations once they are reissued.



In a May 18 update during a Multistate Tax Commission work group meeting, Bruce Ely of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP said state tax practitioners and administrators need to “crank up the comment process” and get their views to Treasury within the next six weeks or so to have any chance of their views being reflected in the final product.