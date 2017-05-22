Federal Tax Reform Not 'Particularly Appealing' for States, Duncan Says

Federal tax reform represents “a crossroads for states, and I am not sure that the choices in either direction are particularly appealing,” one of the nation’s top state tax experts said May 19.



Speaking at the National Tax Association’s Spring Symposium in Washington, Harley Duncan of KPMG said two key proposals in the House Republicans' “A Better Way” tax reform blueprint — the destination-based cash flow tax (DBCFT) and corporate income tax rate reductions — pose significant challenges for states.