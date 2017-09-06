North Carolina Lawmakers Advance Economic Nexus Bill

North Carolina lawmakers have advanced a bill to require remote sellers with annual sales of at least $ 100,000, or with 200 separate transactions into the state, to collect and remit sales and use taxes.



The North Carolina Senate Finance Committee on June 7 adopted a committee substitute for S.B. 81, then re-referred the measure to the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations. At this stage in the legislative session, that could mean it will not advance further, Eugene Chianelli Jr. of Williams Mullen told Tax Analysts June 8.