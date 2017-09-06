Kentucky Governor Soliciting Legislator Input for Impending Special Session on Pension and Tax Reform

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) has asked lawmakers for input on addressing pension and tax reform in the state, in preparation for a special session the governor said he intends to call later in the year.In a June 6 letter, Bevin said his administration is interested in hearing proposed solutions to the pension problem and ways to make the state tax code more competitive. Bevin asked lawmakers to consider meeting with the budget director and his staff before July 15 to allow enough time to consider their input. In the letter, Bevin said a special session would not convene until after August 15.