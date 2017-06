U.S. House Judiciary Committee Releases Report on Mobile Workforce Bill

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on June 15 released a report detailing provisions of a bill that would simplify state income tax return filing for employees who travel for work, the next step before the House considers the bill on June 20.



The 14-page report explains how H.R. 1393 provides a framework for when states can tax nonresident employees who are traveling for work.