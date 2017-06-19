Texas Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Multistate Tax Compact Case

The Texas Supreme Court on June 16 agreed to hear Graphic Packaging Corp. v. Hegar, the lead Multistate Tax Compact apportionment case in the state.



Whether the Texas high court would agree to take the case had been an open question for nearly two years. In July 2015, the Third Court of Appeals in Austin held in Graphic Packaging that the Texas margin tax did not satisfy the compact’s definition of an income tax, and thus the company was required to use the state’s mandatory single-sales-factor apportionment formula.