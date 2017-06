House Passes Mobile Workforce Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Mobile Workforce State Income Tax Simplification Act on June 20, the third time the measure has been voted out of the lower chamber.



The 2017 version of the mobile workforce bill (H.R. 1393), which would simplify state income tax return filing for employees who work in more than one state, passed the House by a voice vote. The bill now advances to the Senate, where the Senate’s identical version remains in the Finance Committee.