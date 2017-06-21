Colorado Counties Can Retroactively Assess Tax on Omitted Property, State Supreme Court Holds

A county rightfully assessed an oil and gas company an additional $ 2 million in property taxes for underreporting the selling price of carbon dioxide gas it extracted, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled June 19.



The state supreme court affirmed a lower court decision in Kinder Morgan CO2 Co. L.P. v. Montezuma Cty. Bd. Of Comm’rs, ruling that Montezuma County had the authority to “retroactively assess property taxes on oil and gas leaseholds” operated by Kinder Morgan CO2 Co. LP after discovering the company had underreported income generated from the sale of carbon dioxide.