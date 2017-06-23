 Washington State Seeks U.S. Supreme Court Review of Tribal Tax Dispute

Related Articles

Related Publications

Word Cloud

Washington State Seeks U.S. Supreme Court Review of Tribal Tax Dispute

Washington state is seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of a ruling that held that a 19th century treaty barred the state from taxing fuel transported to a Native American reservation.
 
The petition was filed by the state attorney general’s office June 14. The move is the latest in a yearslong battle by the Washington State Department of Licensing to require Cougar Den Inc., owned by a member of the Yakama Indian Nation, to pay wholesale taxes on fuel it transports from Oregon into Washington for sale to Yakama reservation businesses.

RSS Feeds Print
Share