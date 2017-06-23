Washington State Seeks U.S. Supreme Court Review of Tribal Tax Dispute

Washington state is seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of a ruling that held that a 19th century treaty barred the state from taxing fuel transported to a Native American reservation.



The petition was filed by the state attorney general’s office June 14. The move is the latest in a yearslong battle by the Washington State Department of Licensing to require Cougar Den Inc., owned by a member of the Yakama Indian Nation, to pay wholesale taxes on fuel it transports from Oregon into Washington for sale to Yakama reservation businesses.