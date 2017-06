Love Rules in New York Tax Dispute

Domicile is where the heart is, according to a New York Division of Tax Appeals ruling in a dispute between a former Colgate-Palmolive Co. executive and New York state’s Division of Taxation.



The administrative law judge in In the Matter of the Petition of Stephen C. Patrick ruled in favor of the taxpayer, finding that the state erred when it determined Patrick was still domiciled in New York and was therefore deficient in the filing of his income taxes.