State Attorneys General Scrutinize Trump Attorney's Nonprofits

The financials of two Christian nonprofits led by Jay Sekulow, one of President Trump’s personal lawyers, are under review in at least two states after media reports showed millions went to Sekulow family members.



The offices of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) confirmed with Tax Analysts June 29 that the attorneys general are looking into the tax filings of Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism (CASE), a nonprofit for which Sekulow has served as chief counsel for over a decade.